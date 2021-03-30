VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Price Hits $1.52 on Exchanges

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. VIDT Datalink has a total market capitalization of $75.08 million and approximately $16.55 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded 30.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00002574 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00021824 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00047977 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,959.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.84 or 0.00628260 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Token Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . VIDT Datalink’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain

VIDT Datalink Token Trading

