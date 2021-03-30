Vidulum (VDL) Tops One Day Volume of $4,967.00

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for $0.0620 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Vidulum has a total market cap of $443,752.27 and $4,967.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 71.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

