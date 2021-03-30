Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viemed Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.17. Viemed Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.98 and a 52-week high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.20 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after buying an additional 50,959 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after buying an additional 290,515 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 8.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 447,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 34,237 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,924,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter.

About Viemed Healthcare

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

