Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Receives “Underperform” Rating from Bank of America

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.00. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VINP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Vinci Partners Investments in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Vinci Partners Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VINP opened at $13.00 on Tuesday. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $19.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 million.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions. It also offers financial and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, corporate management teams, and/or boards of directors, focusing primarily on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions on the sell side or the buy side.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Partners Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci Partners Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.