Vipstar Coin (VIPS) Trading 9.4% Higher This Week

Vipstar Coin (CURRENCY:VIPS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, Vipstar Coin has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Vipstar Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vipstar Coin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $79.00 worth of Vipstar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001519 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 97.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vipstar Coin Coin Profile

Vipstar Coin uses the hashing algorithm. Vipstar Coin’s total supply is 63,499,128,193 coins and its circulating supply is 48,870,352,722 coins. Vipstar Coin’s official Twitter account is @VIPSTARCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “VIPSTARCOIN (VIPS) is a cryptocurrency originated from a community called 'VIP' in 5channel, the largest Japanese textboards. VIPS is currently being developed by a volunteer programmer and test users. Its dev team is targeting for VIPS to be utilized in varied ways as an original cryptocurrency from Japan, setting the final goal for contributing to the society across borders as a convenient method of making donations. “

Vipstar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vipstar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vipstar Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vipstar Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

