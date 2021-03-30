Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.60

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.60 and traded as high as $3.23. Virco Mfg. shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 24,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.83 million, a P/E ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Virco Mfg. by 196,086.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 100,004 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Virco Mfg. during the third quarter worth $565,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virco Mfg. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Virco Mfg. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,001,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC)

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, tablet arm chairs with work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seating, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

