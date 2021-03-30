VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. VirTra had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 million, a P/E ratio of -238.88 and a beta of 1.12. VirTra has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.20.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

