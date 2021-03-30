Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Stockbridge Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,636,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 99,205 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 8.4% of Stockbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Stockbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Visa worth $357,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,216 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,422,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,947 shares of company stock valued at $29,322,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.94 on Tuesday, reaching $212.57. The stock had a trading volume of 70,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,265,382. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.24 and a 200 day moving average of $206.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $415.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.60 and a 12-month high of $228.23.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.36.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

