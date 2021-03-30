Vision Capital Corp Buys 37,475 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Vision Capital Corp grew its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the quarter. Sun Communities comprises approximately 3.2% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned 0.08% of Sun Communities worth $13,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

SUI stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.61. 5,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $157.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.68.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.23%.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

