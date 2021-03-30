Vision Capital Corp Buys 401,724 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Vision Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 67.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 998,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,724 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises approximately 9.0% of Vision Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned about 0.49% of Americold Realty Trust worth $37,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,435,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9,964.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,660,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614,313 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust by 1,473.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,977,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724,432 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 4,103,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,174,000 after buying an additional 1,729,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,874 shares during the period.

In other news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COLD traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.45. 16,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.98, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.90. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.77 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 71.79%.

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

