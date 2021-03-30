Vision Capital Corp Has $17.93 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Vision Capital Corp trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 288,983 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up approximately 4.3% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.19% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $592,596,000 after buying an additional 1,526,800 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,855,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,099 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 722,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $13,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Bryan Smith sold 8,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $261,969.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David P. Singelyn sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.52, for a total value of $6,178,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 316,092 shares of company stock valued at $10,230,812 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.58. 10,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 124.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 11.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.

