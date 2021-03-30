Vision Capital Corp Has $19.45 Million Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Vision Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,047 shares during the period. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 4.7% of Vision Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Vision Capital Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $19,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NYSE ELS traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,209. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.24 and a 52-week high of $68.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.31, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.38%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

