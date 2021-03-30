Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.05. Vista Gold shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 357,013 shares traded.

VGZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03. The company has a market cap of $108.55 million, a P/E ratio of 52.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Strategic Management Inc. increased its stake in Vista Gold by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,634,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 424,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 536,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 58,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 208,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 37,697 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Gold by 368.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Gold in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

