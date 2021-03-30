VITE Hits Market Capitalization of $88.34 Million (VITE)

VITE (CURRENCY:VITE) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. VITE has a market cap of $88.34 million and $69.70 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VITE has traded 41.3% higher against the dollar. One VITE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00064833 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Profile

VITE is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,011,349,879 coins and its circulating supply is 478,778,768 coins. The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . VITE’s official website is www.vite.org . VITE’s official message board is medium.com/vitelabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VITE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VITE using one of the exchanges listed above.

