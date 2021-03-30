VNX Exchange Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (VNXLU)

VNX Exchange (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, VNX Exchange has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. VNX Exchange has a total market capitalization of $7.84 million and approximately $66,765.00 worth of VNX Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNX Exchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00022121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00047282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 8,321.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.66 or 0.00633295 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.06 or 0.00068077 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000899 BTC.

About VNX Exchange

VNXLU is a coin. VNX Exchange’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX Exchange’s official message board is vnx.io/blog . The official website for VNX Exchange is vnx.io . VNX Exchange’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

