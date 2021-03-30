Volker Knappertz Sells 3,060 Shares of GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) Director Volker Knappertz sold 3,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $55,386.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Volker Knappertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $70,020.00.

NASDAQ:GWPH traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $217.65. The stock had a trading volume of 342,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,283. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $214.93 and a 200 day moving average of $143.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 2.15. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $80.70 and a 12-month high of $218.25.

GWPH has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Northland Securities cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.38.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in GW Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 850,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,193,000 after buying an additional 20,260 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 621,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 246,017 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 542,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,780,000 after purchasing an additional 27,358 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 520,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,645,000 after purchasing an additional 70,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 508,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,729,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares in the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

