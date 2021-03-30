Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $23.23 Million in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,151,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $23,233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 249.9% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 2,991,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,304,000 after buying an additional 2,136,135 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 246,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 18,570 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 592,182 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 82,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.26. 689,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,463,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.