Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 86.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,211 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 13,455.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,415,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,038 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,472,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,502,000 after buying an additional 105,232 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,155,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,643,000 after buying an additional 72,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,196,000 after buying an additional 561,435 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 179.5% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 597,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,292,000 after acquiring an additional 383,509 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MELI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,555.00 to $1,925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,655.17.

NASDAQ:MELI traded up $15.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,418.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,928. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $435.04 and a 12-month high of $2,020.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,645.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,509.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8,770.83 and a beta of 1.63.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.41). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.11) EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

