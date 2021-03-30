Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases 313,681 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1,173.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,410 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,681 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $29,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,966,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,377,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325,128 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,127,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 12,486.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,892,762 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $163,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,724 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 988.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,749,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,123 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,377,832 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.67. 119,651 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,102,150. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $128.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.63. The company has a market cap of $116.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $80.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.