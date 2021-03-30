Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 8,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 339,008 shares.The stock last traded at $36.51 and had previously closed at $36.58.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.20.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66.

In other news, Director Kush Parmar bought 555,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Vor Biopharma Company Profile (NYSE:VOR)

Vor Biopharma, Inc develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It offers VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in preclinical development to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML cancer cells.

