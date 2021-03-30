Vortex Defi Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $216,657.00 (VTX)

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $910,967.74 and approximately $216,657.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000619 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00027811 BTC.

Vortex Defi Profile

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

