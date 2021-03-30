VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.22

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.22 and traded as high as $19.39. VOXX International shares last traded at $19.22, with a volume of 195,293 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $459.90 million, a P/E ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.68.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 473.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 18.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. 46.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

