Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IID) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IID traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,646. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.78. Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $5.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IID. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 51.8% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 168,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 57,511 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 167,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000.

About Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund

Voya International High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC, Voya Investment Management Co LLC, and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, excluding the United States.

