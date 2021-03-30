Voyager Token Hits One Day Volume of $8.24 Million (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $1.04 billion and approximately $8.24 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Voyager Token token can currently be bought for about $4.68 or 0.00007940 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Voyager Token has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00047482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 10,921.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.43 or 0.00637411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00068025 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 52.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027411 BTC.

Voyager Token Token Profile

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. Voyager Token’s official website is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Buying and Selling Voyager Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Voyager Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.