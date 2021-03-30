Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $175.09

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.09 and last traded at $172.98, with a volume of 8165 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $170.90.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VMC. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.57.

The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2,576.5% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 40,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 38,518 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,198,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

