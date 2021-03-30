VULCANO Tops 1-Day Volume of $12.00 (VULC)

VULCANO (CURRENCY:VULC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 30th. In the last seven days, VULCANO has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. VULCANO has a total market capitalization of $142,670.67 and approximately $12.00 worth of VULCANO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VULCANO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Coinonat (CXT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Electra (ECA) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dcoin Token (DT) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

VULCANO (VULC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Nist5 hashing algorithm. VULCANO’s total supply is 244,027,684 coins and its circulating supply is 241,450,731 coins. The Reddit community for VULCANO is /r/Vulcano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VULCANO’s official Twitter account is @VulcanoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VULCANO is vulcano.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcano ($VULC) is a Proof-of-Stake and Masternode-based cryptocurrency with a focus on geothermal research and development. Named after the Vulcano island in the Tyrrhenian Sea, a geothermally active area, Vulcano strives to use blockchain and distributed consensus to help contribute to raising funds for the advancement of earth-science based technologies such as geothermal power. With a heavy focus on community, Vulcano strives to become a strong community-based effort to advance scientific research. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VULCANO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VULCANO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VULCANO using one of the exchanges listed above.

