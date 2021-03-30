W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.37.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

