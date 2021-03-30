W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $83.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.37% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.
W. R. Berkley stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.37.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.
About W. R. Berkley
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
