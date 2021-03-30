W Resources (LON:WRES) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.11

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.13 ($0.00), with a volume of 33,108,400 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £10.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.59.

About W Resources (LON:WRES)

W Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of tungsten, tin, copper, and gold. Its flagship project is the La Parrilla project located in Spain. The company was formerly known as Caspian Holdings Plc and changed its name to W Resources Plc in July 2012.

