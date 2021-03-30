WABnetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 (WAB)

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. In the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded down 39% against the US dollar. One WABnetwork coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $223,045.09 and approximately $1,224.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00021942 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded up 9,995% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.72 or 0.00631468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00067890 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00027309 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (CRYPTO:WAB) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 13,953,531,973 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . The official message board for WABnetwork is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

Buying and Selling WABnetwork

