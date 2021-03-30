Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at DZ Bank in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Wacker Chemie to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $141.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.42. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $155.35.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

