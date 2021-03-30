Wagerr (WGR) Trading 1.5% Lower Over Last Week

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. In the last week, Wagerr has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Wagerr coin can now be bought for about $0.0919 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Wagerr has a market cap of $19.91 million and $320,629.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00023746 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wagerr Coin Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 217,340,361 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

