Waifu Token Market Capitalization Tops $7.30 Million (WAIF)

Waifu Token (CURRENCY:WAIF) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One Waifu Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waifu Token has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Waifu Token has a market cap of $7.30 million and approximately $143,156.00 worth of Waifu Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00057423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.96 or 0.00249112 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.81 or 0.00921774 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00049895 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00075961 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00030973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Waifu Token Token Profile

Waifu Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,043,334 tokens. The official website for Waifu Token is waifutoken.io

Waifu Token Token Trading

