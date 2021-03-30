Wajax (TSE:WJX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.88

Shares of Wajax Co. (TSE:WJX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$16.88 and traded as high as C$19.89. Wajax shares last traded at C$19.40, with a volume of 49,300 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Wajax from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Wajax from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$414.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.46, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$20.15 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.88.

Wajax (TSE:WJX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$381.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wajax Co. will post 2.0999998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. Wajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.52%.

Wajax Company Profile (TSE:WJX)

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company provides construction, material-handling, crane and utility, forestry, storage, and mining and oil sands equipment.

