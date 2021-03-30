Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,134 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,477 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.11.

WBA stock opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.