Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 20,961 Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3,511.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

WAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.45.

WAL stock opened at $93.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $26.75 and a one year high of $103.34.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $236,341.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.