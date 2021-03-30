Walleye Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Walleye Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,662 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Cloudflare by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,272,000 after purchasing an additional 205,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

NYSE:NET opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -168.28 and a beta of -0.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $3,948,596.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total transaction of $3,676,309.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $58,768,963 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

