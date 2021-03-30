Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 204.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 45.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 321,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total value of $29,695,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,421 shares in the company, valued at $44,794,649.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,759.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,667,225 shares of company stock worth $168,220,458 over the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $119.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $97.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,567.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

