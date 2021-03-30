Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 107,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.74% of Motion Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MOTN opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. Motion Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.18.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

