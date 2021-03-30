Walleye Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after buying an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,931,000 after buying an additional 904,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after buying an additional 49,475 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after buying an additional 221,214 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after buying an additional 420,494 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $5,229,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $3,028,054.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 213,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,756,692.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 167,056 shares of company stock valued at $29,145,521 over the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $142.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.55 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day moving average of $145.53. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The company had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

