Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 47,443 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 47,443 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in HP by 362.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in HP during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

HPQ opened at $31.07 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.1938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

