Walleye Capital LLC Sells 41,300 Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE)

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,300 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.32% of Wave Life Sciences worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after buying an additional 329,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $2,211,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 654.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.53. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WVE. Mizuho cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Wave Life Sciences Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

