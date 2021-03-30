Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,492 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 31,900 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $83,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,569,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $382.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $153.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.06.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,623,645 shares of company stock worth $497,121,755. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

