Wand Investors Corp Kkr Sells 3,700,000 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.31 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,797,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,963,000 after buying an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $4,050,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth approximately $980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

