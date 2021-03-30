Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €55.00 Price Target

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.00 ($49.41).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NORMA Group has a one year low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a one year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.66.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

