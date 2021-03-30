Warburg Research Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €55.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) received a €55.00 ($64.71) target price from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.50% from the company’s current price.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on shares of NORMA Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €42.00 ($49.41).

Shares of ETR:NOEJ opened at €40.00 ($47.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. NORMA Group has a one year low of €14.70 ($17.29) and a one year high of €45.20 ($53.18). The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 689.66.

NORMA Group Company Profile

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Analyst Recommendations for NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ)

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.