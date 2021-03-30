Warburg Research Reiterates “€63.00” Price Target for JOST Werke (ETR:JST)

JOST Werke (ETR:JST) has been given a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on JOST Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JOST Werke currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.80 ($65.65).

Shares of ETR:JST opened at €54.30 ($63.88) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of €49.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of €41.05. The stock has a market cap of $809.07 million and a P/E ratio of 184.07. JOST Werke has a 52-week low of €18.84 ($22.16) and a 52-week high of €53.80 ($63.29).

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

