Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Sells $375,830.00 in Stock

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $129.22. The stock had a trading volume of 69,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $86.90 and a one year high of $131.38. The stock has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.28.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.23.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

