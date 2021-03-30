Watchstone Group (LON:WTG) Stock Price Down 1%

Watchstone Group plc (LON:WTG)’s stock price fell 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 58.30 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.80). 46,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average session volume of 26,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.60 ($0.80).

The company has a market capitalization of £28.08 million and a PE ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 60.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Watchstone Group Company Profile (LON:WTG)

Watchstone Group plc engages in the insurance telematics business in the United Kingdom. It offers ingenie, a cloud based platform for an insurance broker focuses on telematics technology. The company was formerly known as Quindell Plc and changed its name to Watchstone Group plc in November 2015. Watchstone Group plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Eastleigh, the United Kingdom.

