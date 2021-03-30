Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Truist

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Truist from $27.00 to $17.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 186.20% from the stock’s current price.

WVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

NASDAQ WVE traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,927. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $19.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $291.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.35.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 401.32% and a negative net margin of 1,562.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 41.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,129,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 329,986 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $2,211,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

