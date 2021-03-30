Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) PT Lowered to $7.00

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) had its price target cut by SVB Leerink from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.57% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WVE. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

WVE stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 132,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,927. The stock has a market cap of $240.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.53. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 141,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 46,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,246,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 124,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

