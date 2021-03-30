Waves Market Capitalization Tops $1.31 Billion (WAVES)

Waves (CURRENCY:WAVES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. Over the last week, Waves has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Waves has a total market capitalization of $1.31 billion and approximately $130.60 million worth of Waves was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waves coin can now be bought for about $12.52 or 0.00021189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00014987 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010241 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Waves Coin Profile

Waves is a LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. Waves’ total supply is 104,712,736 coins. The official message board for Waves is forum.wavesplatform.com . The official website for Waves is waves.tech . Waves’ official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Waves is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves is the first production system being built on top of the Scorex framework Extensible solution: In order to fix the need for a mandatory hard fork when creating a new type of transaction on the NXT Platform (forcing network client software updates) WAVES offers plug-ins that are not included in the core software module, but are instead installed as an extension on top of it. “

Waves Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

